The market value of Amer Sports Inc. (AS) Stock is expected to soar in the coming months

Wells Fargo raised the price target for the Amer Sports Inc. (NYSE:AS) stock to “an Overweight”. The rating was released on February 26, 2024, according to finviz. The research report from TD Cowen has initiated the stock to Outperform, with a price target set at $18. The stock was initiated by Robert W. Baird, who disclosed in a research note on February 26, 2024, to Outperform and set the price objective to $20. In their research brief published February 26, 2024, Morgan Stanley analysts initiated the Amer Sports Inc. stock to Equal-Weight with a price target of $16.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.08 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.01, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.07, which implies that the company surprised the market by -700.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.04. This is an average of 10 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.09 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.01. According to 10 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $1.13B is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $1.14B and a low estimate of $1.12B.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated -5.89% within the last five trades and 1.19% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. AS stock is trading at a margin of -2.75%, -1.58% and -1.58% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, AS deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -15.85 percent below its 52-week high and 17.10 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Amer Sports Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $7.51 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 23.03.