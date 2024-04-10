What’s best: jumping in or staying out? SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI) Stock

Citigroup raised the price target for the SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on April 08, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on April 05, 2024 by Keefe Bruyette that upgraded the stock from an Underperform to a Mkt perform with a price target of $7.50 for SOFI stock. The research report from Needham has initiated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $10. The stock was downgraded by Morgan Stanley, who disclosed in a research note on January 31, 2024, from Equal-Weight to Underweight and set the price objective to $6.50.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.01. This is an average of 13 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.05 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.02. According to 9 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $552.19M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $565.03M and a low estimate of $529.73M.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated 9.58% within the last five trades and 2.33% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -1.25% in the last 6 months and -7.50% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. SOFI stock is trading at a margin of 7.74%, 0.67% and -3.97% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, SOFI deals in the Financial domain. The stock is trading -32.56 percent below its 52-week high and 77.30 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 15.59. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does SoFi Technologies Inc’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 25.25 percent and the profit margin is -11.72 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 62.47 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $7.71 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 30.14. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 2.65 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 1.47, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 7.48 percent of SoFi Technologies Inc shares are owned by insiders, and 35.48 percent are held by financial institutions. Rishel Jeremy, the Chief Technology Officer at SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI) has sold 56,273 shares of firm on Mar 19 ’24 at a price of $6.93 against the total amount of $0.39 million. In another inside trade, Rishel Jeremy, Chief Technology Officer of SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI) sold 56,273 shares of the firm on Dec 19 ’23 for a total worth of $0.55 million at a price of $9.78. An inside trade which took place on Nov 21 ’23, Chief Executive Officer of SoFi Technologies Inc Noto Anthony bought 22,500 shares of firm against total price of $0.15 million at the cost of $6.50 per share.