Is price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09 for Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) Stock digestible?

Loop Capital raised the price target for the Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) stock from “a Hold” to “a Buy”. The rating was released on March 25, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on January 18, 2024 by Piper Sandler that upgraded the stock from a Neutral to an Overweight with a price target of $61 for TPX stock. The stock was initiated by Goldman, who disclosed in a research note on August 11, 2022, to Buy and set the price objective to $34. In their research brief published June 01, 2022, Piper Sandler analysts downgraded the Tempur Sealy International Inc stock from Overweight to Neutral with a price target of $28.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated -2.69% within the last five trades and -3.58% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 26.35% in the last 6 months and 3.98% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. TPX stock is trading at a margin of -4.56%, -1.95% and 12.40% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, TPX deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -8.94 percent below its 52-week high and 48.71 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 37.17. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Tempur Sealy International Inc’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 11.86 percent and the profit margin is 7.47 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 43.22 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $9.03 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) is 25.09. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 1.83 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 27.72, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 3.56 percent of Tempur Sealy International Inc shares are owned by insiders, and 103.48 percent are held by financial institutions. Wijnand Hansbart, the EVP, INTERNATIONAL at Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX) has sold 11,916 shares of firm on Feb 20 ’24 at a price of $50.31 against the total amount of $0.6 million. In another inside trade, Dilsaver Evelyn S, Director of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) sold 5,304 shares of the firm on Aug 25 ’23 for a total worth of $0.23 million at a price of $43.75. An inside trade which took place on Aug 21 ’23, EVP, INTERNATIONAL of Tempur Sealy International Inc Wijnand Hansbart sold 28,834 shares of firm against total price of $1.23 million at the cost of $42.51 per share.