Significant Upturn In CorMedix (CRMD) Shares Precedes Key Company Event

During the preceding trading session, the equity of CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMD) experienced a noteworthy surge, marking an ascent of 21.02% and culminating at $6.39. This substantial upswing in the value of CRMD shares precedes an imminent corporate engagement slated for the forthcoming week.

CorMedix (CRMD) has divulged its participation in the esteemed Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America (SHEA) symposium, slated to convene in Houston, Texas from April 16th to 19th, 2024. The company has secured acceptance for two abstracts intended for presentation during this event.

In the first abstract, taurolidine is compared to a group of current clinical isolates derived from the LOCK-IT 100 trial, as well as those commonly associated with Central Line-Associated Bloodstream Infections (CRBSI) to determine its antimicrobial efficacy in vitro.

Results show that taurolidine had broad-spectrum antimicrobial action against all tested gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria, as well as fungal strains and non-tuberculosis Mycobacteria (NTM). Furthermore, taurolidine’s efficacy remained undeterred by resistance to conventional antibiotics.

The secondary abstract outlines a retrospective study aimed at characterizing the demographic, outcome, and economic parameters associated with the incidence of Hospital-Acquired Bloodstream Infections (HA-BSI) in patients undergoing hemodialysis via a Central Venous Catheter (CVC) within an inpatient setting.

Over the course of the investigation, the all-cause mortality rate among patients afflicted with HA-BSI stood at 27.8%, with a median hospital stay duration of 25 days, in stark contrast to the 6-day median observed among HD-CVC patients devoid of BSI.

Additionally, CorMedix has solidified a 5-year contractual agreement with ARC Dialysis, LLC, a dialysis service provider headquartered in Florida, for the provision of DefenCath (consisting of taurolidine and heparin).

Having secured NDA approval for DefenCath under the Limited Population Pathway for Antibacterial and Antifungal Drugs (LPAD) on November 15, 2023, CorMedix anticipates commencing the commercialization of this product within the inpatient milieu on April 15th.

Demonstrating unwavering dedication towards fostering enduring partnerships with forward-thinking dialysis service providers committed to pioneering innovation and mitigating infectious risks, CorMedix is pleased to align with ARC Dialysis, a Miami-based mid-sized dialysis enterprise.