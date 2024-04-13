J-Long Group Ltd (JL) Stock: Pessimism is a stepping stone to opportunity

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated -12.16% within the last five trades and -58.29% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. JL stock is trading at a margin of -31.03%, -88.21% and -88.55% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, JL deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -97.15 percent below its 52-week high and 3.97 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does J-Long Group Ltd’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $24.49 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 14.35, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.