Does Klaviyo Inc (KVYO) Stock Really Excited You?

Scotiabank raised the price target for the Klaviyo Inc (NYSE:KVYO) stock to “a Sector perform”. The rating was released on April 03, 2024, according to finviz. The research report from Goldman has upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy, with a price target set at $36. The stock was initiated by Loop Capital, who disclosed in a research note on December 08, 2023, to Buy and set the price objective to $40.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated -1.74% within the last five trades and -3.88% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -29.16% in the last 6 months and -8.44% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. KVYO stock is trading at a margin of -5.08%, -10.75% and -16.00% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, KVYO deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -39.80 percent below its 52-week high and 4.12 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -33.03. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Klaviyo Inc’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $6.79 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 41.44. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 6.74, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 84.51 percent of Klaviyo Inc shares are owned by insiders, and 8.55 percent are held by financial institutions. Edmond Landon, the Chief Legal Officer at Klaviyo Inc (KVYO) has sold 3,545 shares of firm on Apr 05 ’24 at a price of $24.15 against the total amount of $85612.0. In another inside trade, Edmond Landon, Chief Legal Officer of Klaviyo Inc (NYSE:KVYO) sold 28,613 shares of the firm on Apr 02 ’24 for a total worth of $0.71 million at a price of $24.94. An inside trade which took place on Feb 29 ’24, Director of Klaviyo Inc Weisman Tony sold 33,333 shares of firm against total price of $0.87 million at the cost of $25.97 per share.