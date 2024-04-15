In the current cycle, Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) Stock is showing signs of growth

Compass Point raised the price target for the Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) stock from “a Neutral” to “a Buy”. The rating was released on December 08, 2022, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on October 28, 2022 by Compass Point that downgraded the stock from a Buy to a Neutral with a price target of $11 for KRNY stock. The research report from Piper Sandler has downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral, with a price target set at $14. In their research brief published January 31, 2020, Piper Sandler analysts downgraded the Kearny Financial Corp. stock from Overweight to Neutral with a price target of $14.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated -5.68% within the last five trades and -7.34% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -17.00% in the last 6 months and -29.15% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. KRNY stock is trading at a margin of -4.38%, -8.33% and -21.30% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

As of the close of trading, KRNY deals in the Financial domain. The stock is trading -38.58 percent below its 52-week high and 6.80 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -31.41. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Kearny Financial Corp.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 9.46 percent and the profit margin is 5.84 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $374.40 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) is 20.60. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 10.19. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 1.19 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 0.43, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 12.10 percent of Kearny Financial Corp. shares are owned by insiders, and 64.04 percent are held by financial institutions. Suchodolski Keith, the SEVP and CFO at Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) has bought 2,000 shares of firm on Mar 18 ’24 at a price of $5.87 against the total amount of $11740.0. In another inside trade, BILOTTA ANTHONY V JR, EVP and Chief Banking Officer of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) bought 2,000 shares of the firm on Mar 18 ’24 for a total worth of $11700.0 at a price of $5.85. An inside trade which took place on Mar 14 ’24, EVP and CLO of Kearny Financial Corp. Joyce Patrick M sold 3,500 shares of firm against total price of $21597.0 at the cost of $6.17 per share.