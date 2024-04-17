CVR Energy Inc (NYSE:CVI) stock Market Value Reached at $3.41 billion: What Happened?

Scotiabank raised the price target for the CVR Energy Inc (NYSE:CVI) stock from “a Sector perform” to “a Sector underperform”. The rating was released on January 16, 2024, according to finviz. The stock was upgraded by Scotiabank, who disclosed in a research note on January 13, 2022, from Sector Underperform to Sector Perform and set the price objective to $20. In their research brief published January 07, 2022, Wolfe Research analysts upgraded the CVR Energy Inc stock from Peer Perform to Outperform with a price target of $25.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated -3.74% within the last five trades and -5.49% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 13.59% in the last 6 months and 12.61% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. CVI stock is trading at a margin of -5.85%, -2.26% and 5.21% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

As of the close of trading, CVI deals in the Energy domain. The stock is trading -10.87 percent below its 52-week high and 62.04 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 21.55. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does CVR Energy Inc’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 12.99 percent and the profit margin is 8.32 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 14.54 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $3.41 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for CVR Energy Inc (NYSE:CVI) is 4.43. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 13.71. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 0.37 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 4.03, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 0.00 percent of CVR Energy Inc shares are owned by insiders, and 105.46 percent are held by financial institutions. ICAHN CARL C, the 10% Owner at CVR Energy Inc (CVI) has sold 4,100,000 shares of firm on Sep 11 ’23 at a price of $35.20 against the total amount of $144.32 million. In another inside trade, ICAHN CARL C, 10% Owner of CVR Energy Inc (NYSE:CVI) sold 9,529 shares of the firm on Aug 23 ’23 for a total worth of $0.32 million at a price of $33.26. An inside trade which took place on Aug 22 ’23, 10% Owner of CVR Energy Inc ICAHN CARL C sold 127,304 shares of firm against total price of $4.4 million at the cost of $34.60 per share.