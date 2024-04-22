A good growth outlook is seen for American Healthcare REIT Inc (AHR) Stock by analysts

Barclays raised the price target for the American Healthcare REIT Inc (NYSE:AHR) stock to “an Overweight”. The rating was released on March 14, 2024, according to finviz. The research report from RBC Capital Mkts has initiated the stock to Outperform, with a price target set at $15. The stock was initiated by Morgan Stanley, who disclosed in a research note on March 04, 2024, to Overweight and set the price objective to $17. In their research brief published March 04, 2024, KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts initiated the American Healthcare REIT Inc stock to Overweight with a price target of $16.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated -3.08% within the last five trades and -5.91% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. AHR stock is trading at a margin of -4.43%, -3.56% and -3.56% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, AHR deals in the Real Estate domain. The stock is trading -11.34 percent below its 52-week high and 4.59 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

Streiff Mathieu B., the Director at American Healthcare REIT Inc (AHR) has bought 83,333 shares of firm on Feb 09 ’24 at a price of $12.00 against the total amount of $1.0 million. In another inside trade, Prosky Danny, CEO & President of American Healthcare REIT Inc (NYSE:AHR) bought 83,333 shares of the firm on Feb 09 ’24 for a total worth of $1.0 million at a price of $12.00.