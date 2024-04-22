Why NET Power Inc (NYSE:NPWR) Stock went up 5.46% in Last Year?

Barclays raised the price target for the NET Power Inc (NYSE:NPWR) stock to “an Equal weight”. The rating was released on April 10, 2024, according to finviz. The research report from Citigroup has initiated the stock to Neutral, with a price target set at $15.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated 6.50% within the last five trades and 8.64% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -22.17% in the last 6 months and 25.70% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. NPWR stock is trading at a margin of 0.80%, 14.75% and -7.10% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, NPWR deals in the Industrials domain. The stock is trading -38.65 percent below its 52-week high and 43.18 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -10.79. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does NET Power Inc’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at -106592.37 percent and the profit margin is -110455.40 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of -37914.40 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 0.98, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

MAHON JAMES, the General Counsel and Secretary at NET Power Inc (NPWR) has sold 26,126 shares of firm on Sep 13 ’23 at a price of $15.12 against the total amount of $0.39 million. In another inside trade, MAHON JAMES, General Counsel and Secretary of NET Power Inc (NYSE:NPWR) sold 5,268 shares of the firm on Sep 12 ’23 for a total worth of $79215.0 at a price of $15.04. An inside trade which took place on Sep 11 ’23, General Counsel and Secretary of NET Power Inc MAHON JAMES sold 20,000 shares of firm against total price of $0.3 million at the cost of $15.11 per share.