Analyzing Liberty Energy Inc’s (LBRT) Stock earnings per share and revenue

TD Cowen raised the price target for the Liberty Energy Inc (NYSE:LBRT) stock to “a Hold”. The rating was released on April 19, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on April 18, 2023 by Morgan Stanley that downgraded the stock from an Overweight to an Equal-weight with a price target of $17 for LBRT stock. The research report from Citigroup has downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral, with a price target set at $19. The stock was upgraded by Wells Fargo, who disclosed in a research note on October 26, 2022, from Equal Weight to Overweight and set the price objective to $24. In their research brief published July 27, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts analysts upgraded the Liberty Energy Inc stock from Sector Perform to Outperform with a price target of $25.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated 5.70% within the last five trades and 11.27% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 10.03% in the last 6 months and 29.53% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. LBRT stock is trading at a margin of 4.61%, 7.60% and 21.48% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, LBRT deals in the Energy domain. The stock is trading -2.15 percent below its 52-week high and 96.30 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 75.2. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Liberty Energy Inc’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 14.12 percent and the profit margin is 10.43 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 18.97 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $3.79 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Liberty Energy Inc (NYSE:LBRT) is 8.35. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 7.38. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 0.83 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 2.00, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 3.68 percent of Liberty Energy Inc shares are owned by insiders, and 100.19 percent are held by financial institutions. Wright Christopher A, the Chairman of the Board and CEO at Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT) has sold 20,000 shares of firm on Apr 04 ’24 at a price of $22.66 against the total amount of $0.45 million. In another inside trade, Wright Christopher A, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Liberty Energy Inc (NYSE:LBRT) sold 20,000 shares of the firm on Apr 03 ’24 for a total worth of $0.45 million at a price of $22.49. An inside trade which took place on Apr 01 ’24, Chief Financial Officer of Liberty Energy Inc Stock Michael sold 20,000 shares of firm against total price of $0.42 million at the cost of $20.87 per share.