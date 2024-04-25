A good growth outlook is seen for Syra Health Corp (SYRA) Stock by analysts

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.16 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.09, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.07, which implies that the company surprised the market by -77.80%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$0.19. This is an average of 1 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.19 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.19. According to 1 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $1.4M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $1.4M and a low estimate of $1.4M.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated -8.55% within the last five trades and -28.67% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -29.61% in the last 6 months and 16.30% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. SYRA stock is trading at a margin of -14.27%, -36.80% and -30.79% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

As of the close of trading, SYRA deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -87.22 percent below its 52-week high and 31.81 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -82.73. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Syra Health Corp’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Allam Sandeep, the President and Chair at Syra Health Corp (SYRA) has bought 294 shares of firm on Dec 14 ’23 at a price of $1.31 against the total amount of $385.0. In another inside trade, Syed Feroz, 10% Owner of Syra Health Corp (NASDAQ:SYRA) bought 175 shares of the firm on Dec 14 ’23 for a total worth of $248.0 at a price of $1.42. An inside trade which took place on Dec 13 ’23, President and Chair of Syra Health Corp Allam Sandeep bought 647 shares of firm against total price of $906.0 at the cost of $1.40 per share.