Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) stock Posted Operating Margin of 19.69 percent in Last Year: Is Admissible?

Argus raised the price target for the Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) stock from “a Hold” to “a Buy”. The rating was released on March 04, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on March 01, 2024 by TD Cowen that reiterated the stock to an Outperform with a price target of $120 for NTAP stock. The stock was downgraded by JP Morgan, who disclosed in a research note on January 08, 2024, from Neutral to Underweight and set the price objective to $87. In their research brief published November 29, 2023, TD Cowen analysts reiterated the Netapp Inc stock to Outperform with a price target of $100.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated 0.80% within the last five trades and -3.61% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 36.70% in the last 6 months and 13.11% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. NTAP stock is trading at a margin of -1.85%, 1.64% and 18.34% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, NTAP deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -10.26 percent below its 52-week high and 65.69 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 56.37. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Netapp Inc’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 19.69 percent and the profit margin is 15.23 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 69.67 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $20.83 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) is 22.91. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 15.03. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 3.38 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 20.92, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 0.33 percent of Netapp Inc shares are owned by insiders, and 95.05 percent are held by financial institutions. Kurian George, the CEO at Netapp Inc (NTAP) has sold 8,500 shares of firm on Apr 15 ’24 at a price of $103.16 against the total amount of $0.88 million. In another inside trade, O’Callahan Elizabeth M, EVP, Chief Legal Officer of Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) sold 871 shares of the firm on Apr 10 ’24 for a total worth of $89730.0 at a price of $103.02. An inside trade which took place on Apr 01 ’24, President of Netapp Inc CERNUDA CESAR sold 22,000 shares of firm against total price of $2.31 million at the cost of $105.03 per share.