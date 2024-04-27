Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) Stock: Values And Value Intersection

B. Riley Securities raised the price target for the Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on February 02, 2024, according to finviz. The research report from H.C. Wainwright has resumed the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $2.10. The stock was initiated by Rodman & Renshaw, who disclosed in a research note on August 10, 2011, to Mkt Outperform and set the price objective to $2.52. In their research brief published December 30, 2010, Rodman & Renshaw analysts reiterated the Ur-Energy Inc. stock to Mkt Outperform with a price target of $4.25.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated 0.00% within the last five trades and 6.96% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 5.62% in the last 6 months and -3.43% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. URG stock is trading at a margin of -0.09%, 3.86% and 11.79% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, URG deals in the Energy domain. The stock is trading -15.92 percent below its 52-week high and 101.19 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 67.97. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Ur-Energy Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at -174.45 percent and the profit margin is -173.40 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of -139.64 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $475.95 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 23.31. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 26.92 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 6.11, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 5.34 percent of Ur-Energy Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 47.07 percent are held by financial institutions. FRANKLIN JAMES M., the Director at Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) has sold 10,000 shares of firm on Jan 30 ’24 at a price of $1.83 against the total amount of $18260.0. In another inside trade, FRANKLIN JAMES M., Director of Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) sold 5,000 shares of the firm on Jan 26 ’24 for a total worth of $8627.0 at a price of $1.73. An inside trade which took place on Dec 11 ’23, Director of Ur-Energy Inc. FRANKLIN JAMES M. sold 50,527 shares of firm against total price of $77640.0 at the cost of $1.54 per share.