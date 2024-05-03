Why LQR House Inc (NASDAQ:LQR) Stock Slipped -19.07% in Last Month?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated 9.27% within the last five trades and -19.07% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -72.74% in the last 6 months and -33.75% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. LQR stock is trading at a margin of -10.00%, -25.74% and -90.40% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, LQR deals in the Consumer Defensive domain. The stock is trading -99.63 percent below its 52-week high and 67.37 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -94.67. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does LQR House Inc’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Dollinger Sean, the Chief Executive Officer at LQR House Inc (LQR) has bought 23,100 shares of firm on Dec 20 ’23 at a price of $4.60 against the total amount of $0.11 million. In another inside trade, Dollinger Sean, Chief Executive Officer of LQR House Inc (NASDAQ:LQR) bought 753,064 shares of the firm on Nov 21 ’23 for a total worth of $58582.0 at a price of $0.08. An inside trade which took place on Aug 23 ’23, Chief Executive Officer of LQR House Inc Dollinger Sean bought 86,400 shares of firm against total price of $0.1 million at the cost of $1.16 per share.