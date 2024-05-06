Will Earnings Beat Estimates? Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (ALXO) Stock

Stifel raised the price target for the Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ALXO) stock from “a Buy” to “a Hold”. The rating was released on March 08, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on December 08, 2023 by Jefferies that upgraded the stock from a Hold to a Buy with a price target of $18 for ALXO stock. The research report from Jefferies has downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold, with a price target set at $25. The stock was initiated by Stifel, who disclosed in a research note on September 30, 2021, to Buy and set the price objective to $106. In their research brief published May 05, 2021, Credit Suisse analysts resumed the Alx Oncology Holdings Inc stock to Outperform with a price target of $98.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated -8.90% within the last five trades and 36.65% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 112.15% in the last 6 months and 4.49% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. ALXO stock is trading at a margin of 3.38%, 11.35% and 48.96% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ALXO deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -12.08 percent below its 52-week high and 290.27 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 46.28. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Alx Oncology Holdings Inc’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 0.00 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $775.68 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 4.04, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 45.39 percent of Alx Oncology Holdings Inc shares are owned by insiders, and 57.41 percent are held by financial institutions. Pons Jaume, the PRESIDENT & CSO at Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (ALXO) has sold 50,000 shares of firm on Apr 16 ’24 at a price of $14.20 against the total amount of $0.71 million. In another inside trade, Pons Jaume, PRESIDENT & CSO of Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ALXO) sold 20,000 shares of the firm on Apr 04 ’24 for a total worth of $0.22 million at a price of $11.15. An inside trade which took place on Mar 14 ’24, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Alx Oncology Holdings Inc Lettmann Jason bought 4,400 shares of firm against total price of $49771.0 at the cost of $11.31 per share.