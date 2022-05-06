Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Stock: Thought Concerns

ROTH Capital raised the price target for the Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) stock from “a Neutral” to “a Buy”. The rating was released on March 09, 2022, according to finviz. The research report from B. Riley FBR Inc. has reiterated the stock to Neutral, with a price target set at $6.50. In their research brief published December 23, 2013, Singular Research analysts upgraded the Hudson Technologies Inc. stock from BUY – Long-Term to Buy with a price target of $6.75.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) raised 26.89% to close Thursday’s market session at $9.06, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $8.06 and $9.22 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 9315516 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 780.28K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 34.42% within the last five trades and 42.23% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 147.54% in the last 6 months and 142.90% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. HDSN stock is trading at a margin of 36.53%, 54.73% and 114.45% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, HDSN deals in the Basic Materials domain. The stock is trading 23.10 percent below its 52-week high and 395.08 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 213.1. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Hudson Technologies Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 23.20 percent and the profit margin is 16.70 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 37.20 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $408.70 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) is 13.19. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 11.54. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 2.12 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 5.66, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 3.40 percent of Hudson Technologies Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 64.00 percent are held by financial institutions. MANDRACCHIA STEPHEN P, the Director at Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) has sold 100,000 shares of firm on Mar 11 at a price of $5.78 against the total amount of $0.58 million. In another inside trade, MANDRACCHIA STEPHEN P, Director of Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) sold 100,000 shares of the firm on Mar 11 for a total worth of $0.57 million at a price of $5.75. An inside trade which took place on Dec 16, Director of Hudson Technologies Inc. ABBATECOLA VINCENT P sold 10,000 shares of firm against total price of $37590.0 at the cost of $3.76 per share.