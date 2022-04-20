Can ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) Stock rise from its doldrums?

B. Riley Securities lowered the price target for the ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR) stock to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on February 22, 2022, according to finviz. The stock was upgraded by Credit Suisse, who disclosed in a research note on May 26, 2020, from Underperform to Neutral and set the price objective to $9.50. In their research brief published October 24, 2019, Ladenburg Thalmann analysts upgraded the ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. stock from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $18.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR) dipped -4.30% to close Tuesday’s market session at $7.57, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $7.55 and $7.96 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 4177293 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 2.50 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -6.89% within the last five trades and -9.77% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -28.99% in the last 6 months and -21.64% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. ARR stock is trading at a margin of -8.53%, -10.35% and -23.71% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ARR deals in the Real Estate domain. The stock is trading -39.73 percent below its 52-week high and 0.80 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -40.7. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $750.79 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR) is 41.14. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 7.08. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 13.08 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 0.61, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 0.90 percent of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 53.10 percent are held by financial institutions. MOUNTAIN JAMES R, the Chief Financial Officer at ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) has sold 33,700 shares of firm on Oct 01 at a price of $10.81 against the total amount of $0.36 million. In another inside trade, Zimmer Jeffrey J, Co-CEO and President of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR) sold 28,763 shares of the firm on Sep 30 for a total worth of $0.31 million at a price of $10.80. An inside trade which took place on Sep 30, Co-CEO of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. ULM SCOTT sold 27,478 shares of firm against total price of $0.3 million at the cost of $10.80 per share.