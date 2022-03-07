Consensus Analyst Estimated Price Target of $3.50 for Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Stock

BofA Securities raised the price target for the Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) stock from “an Underperform” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on November 03, 2021, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on October 06, 2021 by Barclays that upgraded the stock from an Equal weight to an Overweight with a price target of $3.50 for ABEV stock. The research report from Goldman has initiated the stock to Sell, with a price target set at $2.60. In their research brief published May 20, 2021, Itau BBA analysts downgraded the Ambev S.A. stock from Outperform to Market Perform with a price target of $3.60.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) dipped -3.19% to close Friday’s market session at $2.73, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $2.71 and $2.78 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 48903224 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 21.37 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -7.77% within the last five trades and -1.09% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -10.69% in the last 6 months and 0.12% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. ABEV stock is trading at a margin of -4.09%, -1.29% and -8.52% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ABEV deals in the Consumer Defensive domain. The stock is trading -28.77 percent below its 52-week high and 12.54 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -5.6. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Ambev S.A.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $42.97 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) is 15.51. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 21.00. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 0.59 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 0.50, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.