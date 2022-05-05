Does Sharps Technology Inc. (STSS) Stock have plenty of room for growth?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Sharps Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS) raised 22.66% to close Wednesday’s market session at $1.57, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.36 and $1.94 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 17277249 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 10.27 million shares. STSS stock is trading at a margin of -1.97%, -1.97% and -1.97% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. Sponsored

As of the close of trading, STSS deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -56.63 percent below its 52-week high and 36.51 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Sharps Technology Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $14.40 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 2.60, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Ruemler Timothy James, the Director at Sharps Technology Inc. (STSS) has bought 8,800 shares of firm on May 02 at a price of $1.21 against the total amount of $10648.0. In another inside trade, Blackman Alan R., CIO and COO of Sharps Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS) bought 10,000 shares of the firm on Apr 29 for a total worth of $12500.0 at a price of $1.25. An inside trade which took place on Apr 28, CIO and COO of Sharps Technology Inc. Blackman Alan R. bought 10,000 shares of firm against total price of $13100.0 at the cost of $1.31 per share.