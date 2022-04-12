SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (SAIL) Stock Has More Upside Than Fundamentals Suggest

KeyBanc Capital Markets raised the price target for the SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) stock to “an Overweight”. The rating was released on April 05, 2022, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on March 01, 2022 by Wells Fargo that reiterated the stock to an Overweight with a price target of $55 for SAIL stock. The research report from Wedbush has reiterated the stock to Outperform, with a price target set at $60. The stock was reiterated by Loop Capital, who disclosed in a research note on March 01, 2022, to Hold and set the price objective to $45. In their research brief published March 01, 2022, Citigroup analysts reiterated the SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. stock to Sell with a price target of $40.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) raised 29.16% to close Monday’s market session at $64.05, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $63.77 and $64.39 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 34530265 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.21 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 22.09% within the last five trades and 46.30% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 46.27% in the last 6 months and 45.54% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. SAIL stock is trading at a margin of 31.95%, 45.44% and 37.12% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, SAIL deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading 1.09 percent below its 52-week high and 83.10 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 28.1. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at -13.40 percent and the profit margin is -14.00 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 73.90 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $6.13 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 13.97 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 14.79, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Schmitt Christopher, the General Counsel and Secretary at SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (SAIL) has sold 3,765 shares of firm on Mar 15 at a price of $41.40 against the total amount of $0.16 million. In another inside trade, McClain Mark D., CEO and President of SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) sold 5,000 shares of the firm on Mar 15 for a total worth of $0.2 million at a price of $40.80. An inside trade which took place on Mar 15, CEO and President of SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. McClain Mark D. sold 25,000 shares of firm against total price of $1.02 million at the cost of $40.80 per share.