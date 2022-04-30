Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B (NYSE:WPCB) Stock: Thought Concerns

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B (NYSE:WPCB) dipped 0.00% to close Friday’s market session at $9.83, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $9.83 and $9.84 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 992327 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 98.26K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 0.20% within the last five trades and 0.61% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 0.41% in the last 6 months and 0.92% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. WPCB stock is trading at a margin of 0.26%, 0.52% and 0.47% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, WPCB deals in the Financial domain. The stock is trading -1.90 percent below its 52-week high and 2.08 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -0.1. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $673.16 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B (NYSE:WPCB) is 819.17. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 1.33, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.