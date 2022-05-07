Why Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock soared -10.37 percent on Friday?

Wells Fargo raised the price target for the Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) stock to “an Overweight”. The rating was released on April 06, 2022, according to finviz. The research report from Stifel has initiated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $84. The stock was initiated by Oppenheimer, who disclosed in a research note on September 29, 2021, to Outperform and set the price objective to $90. In their research brief published May 21, 2021, UBS analysts initiated the Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock to Buy with a price target of $91.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) dipped -10.37% to close Friday’s market session at $22.30, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $21.50 and $24.605 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 933733 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 618.43K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -15.91% within the last five trades and -54.39% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -73.37% in the last 6 months and -57.97% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. ZNTL stock is trading at a margin of -17.61%, -43.29% and -62.95% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ZNTL deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -74.42 percent below its 52-week high and 5.29 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -69.9. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $1.01 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 2.76, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 5.70 percent of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 96.70 percent are held by financial institutions. Bunker Kevin D., the Chief Operating Officer at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) has sold 5,000 shares of firm on Apr 11 at a price of $30.55 against the total amount of $0.15 million. In another inside trade, Gallagher Cam, Director of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) sold 10,000 shares of the firm on Apr 05 for a total worth of $0.5 million at a price of $50.48. An inside trade which took place on Apr 05, President & CEO of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. SUN ANTHONY Y sold 10,471 shares of firm against total price of $0.54 million at the cost of $51.52 per share.