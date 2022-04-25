Will Earnings Beat Estimates? Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX) Stock

Wedbush raised the price target for the Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) stock to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on November 30, 2021, according to finviz. The research report from Canaccord Genuity has initiated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $25.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) dipped -6.86% to close Friday’s market session at $2.85, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $2.68 and $3.2999 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 11530935 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 2.25 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 37.68% within the last five trades and -11.76% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -77.73% in the last 6 months and -50.00% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. RDBX stock is trading at a margin of 20.05%, 29.20% and -63.50% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, RDBX deals in the Financial domain. The stock is trading -89.53 percent below its 52-week high and 77.01 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -77.2. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Redbox Entertainment Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $115.31 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) is 9.90. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 5.82. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 0.39 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market.