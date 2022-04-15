A good growth outlook is seen for Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) Stock by analysts

Piper Sandler lowered the price target for the Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) stock from “an Overweight” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on March 01, 2022, according to finviz. The research report from Wolfe Research has initiated the stock to Peer Perform, with a price target set at $80. The stock was upgraded by Evercore ISI, who disclosed in a research note on January 05, 2022, from In-line to Outperform and set the price objective to $82. In their research brief published December 03, 2021, Goldman analysts initiated the Voya Financial Inc. stock to Neutral with a price target of $75.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) raised 0.27% to close Thursday’s market session at $67.56, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $67.25 and $68.13 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 881521 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.29 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 2.82% within the last five trades and 3.27% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -0.69% in the last 6 months and -8.18% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. VOYA stock is trading at a margin of 1.50%, 1.09% and 2.53% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, VOYA deals in the Financial domain. The stock is trading -9.88 percent below its 52-week high and 14.57 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 0.4. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Voya Financial Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $7.07 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) is 4.16. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 8.78. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 1.67 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 0.90, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Hurtsellers Christine, the See Remarks at Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) has sold 57,782 shares of firm on Feb 23 at a price of $67.62 against the total amount of $3.91 million. In another inside trade, Katz Michael Robert, See Remarks of Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) sold 4,054 shares of the firm on Feb 23 for a total worth of $0.27 million at a price of $66.48. An inside trade which took place on Feb 23, See Remarks of Voya Financial Inc. SILVA KEVIN D sold 12,205 shares of firm against total price of $0.84 million at the cost of $68.80 per share.