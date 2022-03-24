Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS) Stock is trading at a margin of 9.83% From 20-Day SMA

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS) raised 14.15% to close Wednesday’s market session at $11.78, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $10.35 and $14.65 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 5305738 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 339.30K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 24.00% within the last five trades and 9.38% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 19.84% in the last 6 months and 19.47% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. DRTS stock is trading at a margin of 9.83%, 15.13% and 18.64% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, DRTS deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -21.41 percent below its 52-week high and 43.66 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Alpha Tau Medical Ltd.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $1.02 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS) is 72.27. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 1.61, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.