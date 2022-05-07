Analyzing Columbia Banking System Inc.’s (COLB) Stock earnings per share and revenue

Keefe Bruyette raised the price target for the Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) stock to “a Mkt perform”. The rating was released on February 11, 2022, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on October 13, 2021 by DA Davidson that upgraded the stock from a Neutral to a Buy with a price target of $41 for COLB stock. The research report from Raymond James has upgraded the stock from Mkt Perform to Outperform, with a price target set at $43. The stock was downgraded by Piper Sandler, who disclosed in a research note on February 25, 2021, from Overweight to Neutral and set the price objective to $47. In their research brief published January 29, 2021, Keefe Bruyette analysts downgraded the Columbia Banking System Inc. stock from Outperform to Mkt Perform with a price target of $43.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. Sponsored

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) dipped -2.99% to close Friday’s market session at $28.90, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $28.48 and $29.90 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 947508 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 894.58K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 2.92% within the last five trades and -5.25% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -18.84% in the last 6 months and -18.11% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. COLB stock is trading at a margin of -4.22%, -10.82% and -16.26% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, COLB deals in the Financial domain. The stock is trading -35.42 percent below its 52-week high and 3.40 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -35.2. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Columbia Banking System Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $2.39 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) is 9.44. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 8.29. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 4.58 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 0.87, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 0.40 percent of Columbia Banking System Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 95.80 percent are held by financial institutions. Deer Aaron James, the EVP Chief Financial Officer at Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB) has bought 3,000 shares of firm on May 02 at a price of $28.00 against the total amount of $84000.0. In another inside trade, Deer Aaron James, EVP Chief Financial Officer of Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) bought 3,000 shares of the firm on Feb 24 for a total worth of $0.1 million at a price of $33.45. An inside trade which took place on Jan 04, EVP and General Counsel of Columbia Banking System Inc. BARUFFI KUMI YAMAMOTO bought 186 shares of firm against total price of $5478.0 at the cost of $29.45 per share.