Facts about Ford Motor Company (F) Stock that you might not know

Jefferies raised the price target for the Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) stock from “a Buy” to “a Hold”. The rating was released on January 20, 2022, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on January 14, 2022 by RBC Capital Mkts that downgraded the stock from an Outperform to a Sector perform with a price target of $26 for F stock. The research report from Citigroup has reiterated the stock to Neutral, with a price target set at $23. The stock was reiterated by Wells Fargo, who disclosed in a research note on December 16, 2021, to Overweight and set the price objective to $25. In their research brief published December 14, 2021, Daiwa Securities analysts downgraded the Ford Motor Company stock from Neutral to Underperform with a price target of $19.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) raised 1.69% to close Friday’s market session at $16.86, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $16.28 and $16.895 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 88598983 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 103.63 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 5.11% within the last five trades and -6.39% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 24.43% in the last 6 months and -17.15% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. F stock is trading at a margin of -0.03%, -12.54% and 0.29% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, F deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -34.83 percent below its 52-week high and 51.35 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 23. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Ford Motor Company’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 2.10 percent and the profit margin is 13.20 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 12.10 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $66.39 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) is 3.80. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 7.34. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 0.49 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 1.39, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 0.20 percent of Ford Motor Company shares are owned by insiders, and 54.80 percent are held by financial institutions. FARLEY JR JAMES D, the President and CEO at Ford Motor Company (F) has sold 185,343 shares of firm on Mar 03 at a price of $17.85 against the total amount of $3.31 million. In another inside trade, English Alexandra Ford, Director of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) bought 38,789 shares of the firm on Dec 20 for a total worth of $0.75 million at a price of $19.33. An inside trade which took place on Dec 10, Executive Chair and Chair of Ford Motor Company FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR bought 412,500 shares of firm against total price of $8.51 million at the cost of $20.62 per share.