The Technical Story of REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) Stock

Wells Fargo raised the price target for the REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) stock to “an Underweight”. The rating was released on March 25, 2022, according to finviz. The research report from Morgan Stanley has initiated the stock to Underweight, with a price target set at $5. The stock was initiated by BTIG Research, who disclosed in a research note on August 18, 2021, to Buy and set the price objective to $20. In their research brief published August 02, 2021, Cowen analysts initiated the REE Automotive Ltd. stock to Outperform with a price target of $15.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) dipped -1.52% to close Wednesday’s market session at $1.94, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.89 and $2.02 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 5970564 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.44 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -11.82% within the last five trades and -22.09% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -60.73% in the last 6 months and -61.20% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. REE stock is trading at a margin of -8.58%, -35.48% and -65.53% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, REE deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -83.36 percent below its 52-week high and 10.86 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -83.6. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does REE Automotive Ltd.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $675.47 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 11646.02 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 1.82, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Thomas Hans, the Director at REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) has bought 60,963 shares of firm on Sep 02 at a price of $5.66 against the total amount of $0.35 million. In another inside trade, Weisburd David, Member of Sponsor of REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) bought 123,908 shares of the firm on Sep 01 for a total worth of $0.74 million at a price of $5.97. An inside trade which took place on Sep 01, Director of REE Automotive Ltd. Thomas Hans bought 161,037 shares of firm against total price of $0.94 million at the cost of $5.81 per share.