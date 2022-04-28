The Technical Story of Sharps Technology Inc. (STSS) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Sharps Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS) raised 9.38% to close Wednesday’s market session at $1.40, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.2316 and $1.63 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 4616948 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 15.71 million shares. STSS stock is trading at a margin of -22.33%, -22.33% and -22.33% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

As of the close of trading, STSS deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -61.33 percent below its 52-week high and 11.11 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Sharps Technology Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $12.84 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 2.31, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Blackman Alan R., the CIO and COO at Sharps Technology Inc. (STSS) has bought 5,000 shares of firm on Apr 25 at a price of $1.37 against the total amount of $6850.0. In another inside trade, Blackman Alan R., CIO and COO of Sharps Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS) bought 5,000 shares of the firm on Apr 22 for a total worth of $7600.0 at a price of $1.52.