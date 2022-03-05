There Is Nothing Like Cactus Inc. (WHD) Stock

Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. raised the price target for the Cactus Inc. (NYSE:WHD) stock from “a Buy” to “a Hold”. The rating was released on March 01, 2022, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on May 03, 2021 by Barclays that upgraded the stock from an Equal weight to an Overweight with a price target of $37 for WHD stock. The research report from Morgan Stanley has upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight, with a price target set at $40. The stock was downgraded by Piper Sandler, who disclosed in a research note on March 09, 2021, from Overweight to Neutral and set the price objective to $32.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Cactus Inc. (NYSE:WHD) raised 5.17% to close Friday’s market session at $54.74, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $51.50 and $54.87 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 941030 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 373.22K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 11.53% within the last five trades and 14.21% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 44.81% in the last 6 months and 49.40% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. WHD stock is trading at a margin of 11.25%, 19.73% and 36.58% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, WHD deals in the Energy domain. The stock is trading 1.56 percent below its 52-week high and 100.81 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 66.1. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Cactus Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 15.40 percent and the profit margin is 10.00 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 26.60 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $4.02 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Cactus Inc. (NYSE:WHD) is 83.07. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 41.19. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 10.67 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 6.98, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Bender Scott, the President and CEO at Cactus Inc. (WHD) has sold 50,000 shares of firm on May 26 at a price of $34.35 against the total amount of $1.72 million. In another inside trade, Rosenthal Gary L, Director of Cactus Inc. (NYSE:WHD) sold 5,000 shares of the firm on May 10 for a total worth of $0.18 million at a price of $35.35. An inside trade which took place on Mar 12, Director of Cactus Inc. MCGOVERN MICHAEL Y sold 35,000 shares of firm against total price of $1.07 million at the cost of $30.55 per share.