There Is Nothing Like Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (EWTX) Stock

RBC Capital Mkts raised the price target for the Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) stock to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on April 13, 2022, according to finviz.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) raised 2.35% to close Thursday’s market session at $8.72, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $8.46 and $9.11 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 298189 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 238.53K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -7.14% within the last five trades and -22.56% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -51.85% in the last 6 months and -49.48% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. EWTX stock is trading at a margin of -9.83%, -20.50% and -45.69% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, EWTX deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -71.41 percent below its 52-week high and 6.47 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -71.2. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Edgewise Therapeutics Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $440.19 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 1.57, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Russell Alan J, the Chief Scientific Officer at Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (EWTX) has sold 479 shares of firm on Nov 15 at a price of $19.11 against the total amount of $9155.0. In another inside trade, Russell Alan J, Chief Scientific Officer of Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) sold 8,562 shares of the firm on Nov 12 for a total worth of $0.17 million at a price of $19.51. An inside trade which took place on Nov 11, Chief Scientific Officer of Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. Russell Alan J sold 19,276 shares of firm against total price of $0.38 million at the cost of $19.93 per share.

