Tivity Health Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Stock is trading at a margin of 6.15% From 20-Day SMA

Credit Suisse raised the price target for the Tivity Health Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) stock to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on April 01, 2022, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on January 07, 2022 by Credit Suisse that upgraded the stock from an Underperform to a Neutral with a price target of $29 for TVTY stock. The research report from Credit Suisse has downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform, with a price target set at $19. In their research brief published November 17, 2020, Cantor Fitzgerald analysts upgraded the Tivity Health Inc. stock from Neutral to Overweight with a price target of $25.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Tivity Health Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) dipped -0.25% to close Tuesday’s market session at $32.17, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $31.96 and $32.82 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 6844495 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 453.07K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 5.48% within the last five trades and 7.27% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 33.82% in the last 6 months and 19.90% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. TVTY stock is trading at a margin of 6.15%, 15.75% and 26.05% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, TVTY deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -2.19 percent below its 52-week high and 51.39 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 44.8. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Tivity Health Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 25.80 percent and the profit margin is 21.80 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 42.20 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $1.58 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Tivity Health Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) is 15.12. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 16.30. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 3.29 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 13.46, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Greczyn Robert J Jr, the Director at Tivity Health Inc. (TVTY) has sold 36,810 shares of firm on Nov 16 at a price of $27.09 against the total amount of $1.0 million. In another inside trade, SANFILIPPO ANTHONY MICHAEL, Director of Tivity Health Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) bought 110,000 shares of the firm on Aug 11 for a total worth of $2.38 million at a price of $21.67. An inside trade which took place on Aug 10, Director of Tivity Health Inc. SANFILIPPO ANTHONY MICHAEL bought 35,000 shares of firm against total price of $0.77 million at the cost of $21.97 per share.