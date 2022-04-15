Why Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Stock went down -40.95% in Last Year?

JP Morgan raised the price target for the Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) stock from “an Underweight” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on March 09, 2022, according to finviz.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) dipped -3.81% to close Thursday’s market session at $10.60, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $10.585 and $11.01 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 897955 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.88 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -5.78% within the last five trades and 15.72% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -34.04% in the last 6 months and 34.18% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. NTCO stock is trading at a margin of -2.44%, 10.57% and -23.35% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, NTCO deals in the Consumer Defensive domain. The stock is trading -55.33 percent below its 52-week high and 45.21 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -41.1. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Natura &Co Holding S.A.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $7.29 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) is 77.94. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 58.89. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 0.18 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 0.26, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.