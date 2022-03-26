Yoshitsu Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF) Stock lower -90.56% in This Year: What’s Happened?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Yoshitsu Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF) dipped -5.63% to close Friday’s market session at $3.02, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $2.87 and $3.25 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 949588 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 3.47 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 17.05% within the last five trades and 31.30% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. TKLF stock is trading at a margin of 33.27%, -41.38% and -41.38% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, TKLF deals in the Consumer Defensive domain. The stock is trading -92.98 percent below its 52-week high and 63.85 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Yoshitsu Co. Ltd’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $108.72 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Yoshitsu Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF) is 14.73. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 0.49 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 3.71, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.