Yummy or too sour? Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) Stock

Truist lowered the price target for the Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) stock from “a Buy” to “a Hold”. The rating was released on January 28, 2022, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on January 26, 2022 by Goldman that downgraded the stock from a Neutral to a Sell with a price target of $17 for NLSN stock. The research report from Morgan Stanley has downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight, with a price target set at $19. The stock was initiated by RBC Capital Mkts, who disclosed in a research note on July 08, 2021, to Sector Perform and set the price objective to $25. In their research brief published June 10, 2021, Morgan Stanley analysts downgraded the Nielsen Holdings plc stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight with a price target of $29.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) raised 20.31% to close Tuesday’s market session at $26.72, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $26.59 and $27.21 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 115233044 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 6.17 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 15.02% within the last five trades and 53.39% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 37.38% in the last 6 months and 26.10% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. NLSN stock is trading at a margin of 29.89%, 38.57% and 27.12% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, NLSN deals in the Industrials domain. The stock is trading -5.98 percent below its 52-week high and 66.79 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -2.9. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Nielsen Holdings plc’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 24.90 percent and the profit margin is 27.50 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 65.40 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $9.64 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) is 17.49. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 13.35. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 2.75 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 2.89, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.