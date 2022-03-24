Are Analysts Expecting A Better 2022 For Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT)?

Cowen, an investment bank, spoke positively on Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT). Furthermore, the organization may acquire additional fresh orders in the long term.

Cai von Rumohr of Cowen maintained a neutral ‘in line with market’ recommendation on LMT shares but boosted its price target from $390 to $435.

To begin with, the cancellation of the acquisition of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AJRD), a developer and producer of rocket engines, is a favorable aspect in the medium term. Lockheed Martin will be able to stop spending $4.4 billion and greatly extend its share repurchase program as a result of this. This will eventually contribute around $0.25 per share to annual profits.

A rise in military spending in Europe might be a long-term growth engine for Lockheed Martin’s sales. New significant contracts might be awarded as early as 2023. MLRS and anti-tank weapons, drones, attack and multi-purpose helicopters, and so on.

Thus, Lockheed Martin retains a 2.5 percent dividend yield, may accelerate share repurchases in 2022 and has the potential to attract new customers.

Furthermore, at the end of last year, Lockheed Martin entered a competition for the creation of an air defence system to intercept hypersonic missiles at the glide path stage, that is, when the ammunition is already traveling down to the target.

Other major competitors include Northrop Grumman and Raytheon, however, Lockheed Martin has extensive expertise developing anti-aircraft missile systems to intercept tough targets such as ballistic missiles.

LMT’s shares rose 1.06 percent to $445.25 at the end of the latest trading session. Furthermore, it has a price to earnings ratio of 19.55 and a price to book ratio of 11.10. Furthermore, the price to cash flow ratio was 25.08.