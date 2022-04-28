Is Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS) a better investment right now?

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS), a semiconductor maker and developer, presented an excellent report. Thanks to creative technical solutions, the firm has improved all major metrics and is looking forward to a new cycle of sales development.

Last quarter, Cadence Design made $902 million in revenue, up from $736 million the year before. Net income grew to $235 million, or $0.85 per share, as the operating margin improved to 35%. The company generated $319 million in free cash flow, up from $201 million the prior quarter.

As a result, despite persistent supply challenges in the semiconductor sector, Cadence Design has enjoyed a great start to the year. A vast array of solutions and experience producing next-generation semiconductors are the company’s strengths.

Cadence Design, in collaboration with GlobalFoundries, is developing innovative silicon photonic devices for 5G communications, data centres, the Internet of Things, and other applications. Electronic component makers are increasingly in need of energy-efficient, compact, and feature-rich electronic components, which is driving up demand for engineering services.

Cadence Design’s revenues in the Custom Electronics Design, Integrated Circuit Design, and Analysis divisions are increasing at double-digit rates, with growth rates exceeding 20%. The Protium FPGA platform and Palladium emulator received 10 new clients and 50 repeat purchases in the first quarter. The majority of the agreements were struck in the exciting field of hyperscale computing systems.

Cadence Design anticipates sales of $3.39- $3.43 billion for the current fiscal year, an operating margin of 28.5-30 percent, and GAAP profits per diluted share of $2.51- $2.59.

CDNS was trading at $153.41 on April 27. The stock has a market value of $45.32 billion dollars. A closer examination of the stock price reveals that it is now trading 15.26% higher than its three-month low. The stock is now trading -20.39 percent below its 52-week high and 29.89 percent above its 52-week low.