Is There More Upside Ahead For PepsiCo Inc. (PEP)

PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), a beverage and snack company, had its stock rise more than 2% in April, while the S&P 500 fell over 9%. A good quarterly report indicating quick sales growth in practically all categories was the key engine of the company’s success.

PepsiCo now manufactures not only soda but also a variety of other beverages, snacks, and morning cereals. The final two categories were the major drivers of increase, however beverage sales showed signs of improvement in the first quarter. Total sales grew by 9.3% in the first quarter of 2022.

During the same period, sales of Frito-Lay snacks jumped by 14%, while sales of Quaker breakfast items increased by 11%. Sales of beverages across the world were high, particularly in Latin America, where they climbed by 19%.

It’s worth noting that this area had the greatest reduction in sales last year, so its return is encouraging for PepsiCo Inc. (PEP). In the first quarter, earnings per share climbed by 148 percent to $3.06. The reason for this might be a rise in the price of some products, as well as growing logistical and payroll costs for PepsiCo.

Investor excitement following PepsiCo Inc. (PEP)’s quarterly report was likely bolstered by an elevated projection for the entire year of 2022. Management raised its own growth forecast for the year from 6% to 8%.

PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) also announced a 7% dividend raise to $4.6 per share per year at the end of April. The firm has been known as one of the “dividend kings” since it has consistently raised dividends for the past 50 years (Dividend King). Such occurrences tend to boost investor confidence over time, which helped PepsiCo’s stock climb even while the entire market was down.

In the last month, the stock fell -0.49%, lost -0.06% in the last three months, and gained 3.43 percent in the last six months. PEP had price volatility of 2.34 percent in the last week and 2.01 percent in the previous month.