Take Notice Of NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA) Stock in Long-Term

NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA), a processor manufacturer, announced the start of mass production of its newest DRIVE Orin platform at GTC 2022. This news fueled a 9.82 percent increase in NVDA prices to $281.5 at the trading on March 24.

NVIDIA has a long history of developing computing modules for automobiles and has produced multiple generations of these devices. NVIDIA modules analyze data from automatic driver assistance sensors (ADAS), autonomous driving systems, multimedia functionality, and Internet connectivity, among other things.

The most sophisticated system on a chip is the NVIDIA DRIVE Orin computer platform’s current iteration (SoC). It includes autopilot and an onboard computer with artificial intelligence (AI) features, and it integrates several tasks into a single chip.

The DRIVE Orin platform can power the newest and most advanced control systems and safety features, all the way up to fully autonomous robotic cars with Level 5 autopilot, by simultaneously running several apps and neural networks.

The DRIVE Orin chip is the most advanced and prolific of its type. It contains 17 billion transistors and can process 254 trillion calculations per second. In reality, this is a one-of-a-kind development with no clear parallels. This platform has enough potential to last a long period in mass manufacturing. As a result, the announcement of its release is a big positive signal for NVIDIA investors.

NVIDIA has partnered with 320 automakers and enterprises to deliver a wide range of car automation solutions. NVIDIA revealed at GTC 2022 that car companies BYD and Lucid Group will use its platform. Lucid has designed its own DreamDrive Pro driver aid system based on the NVIDIA platform, while BYD aims to put NVIDIA DRIVE in its next generation of electric vehicles.